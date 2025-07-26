Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Gartner were worth $25,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 11.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 3.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,600. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total value of $322,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,536. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gartner from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $356.83 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.29 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $403.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.70% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.