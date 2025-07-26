Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,625,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $1,491,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. ANB Bank boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 48,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,930,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 8.5%

INTC stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

