Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,299 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $21,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $249.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.58 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.81 and a 1-year high of $250.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.84.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.52, for a total value of $6,525,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,903,988.40. The trade was a 57.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 44,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total value of $9,765,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 520,450 shares in the company, valued at $114,868,519.50. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 441,773 shares of company stock valued at $98,711,043. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DoorDash from $198.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.34.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

