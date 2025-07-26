Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 387,118 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,118 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $27,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 464,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after acquiring an additional 718,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $127.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,997 shares in the company, valued at $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

