Nvwm LLC Buys 1,344 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.1%

XBI opened at $87.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.