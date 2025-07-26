Nvwm LLC Sells 127 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Nvwm LLC reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 275.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2,540.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

Vistra Trading Down 2.0%

VST opened at $192.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $207.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.89.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 88,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,505.12. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. This trade represents a 33.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

