Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 2,268 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,467 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Starbucks by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174,682 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $817,759,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $519,230,000 after buying an additional 3,563,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,552,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,596,000 after buying an additional 3,124,533 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Baird R W lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $72.72 and a one year high of $117.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.41%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

