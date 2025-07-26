Drive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 169,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,623,000 after acquiring an additional 49,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,624,000 after acquiring an additional 43,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.17.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $313.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $322.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.