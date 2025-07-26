Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $34.68 Million Holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,931 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in CRH were worth $34,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CRH by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 64,873 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in CRH by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $100.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.66. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $110.97.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

