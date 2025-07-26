Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) versus Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Financial Review

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) and Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Jones Soda, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Europacific Partners 1 3 5 1 2.60 Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 0.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus target price of $90.57, indicating a potential downside of 9.46%. Given Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is more favorable than Jones Soda.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Soda has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Jones Soda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Europacific Partners N/A N/A N/A Jones Soda -51.13% -209.02% -77.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Jones Soda shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Jones Soda”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $22.12 billion 2.08 $1.53 billion $4.86 20.58 Jones Soda $19.16 million 1.12 -$9.90 million ($0.09) -2.06

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Jones Soda. Jones Soda is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners beats Jones Soda on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks. The company provides its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Monster Energy, Coca-Cola Energy, Relentless, nalu, URGE, BURN, Kuli, REIGN, POWERADE, Appletiser, Schweppes, FINLEY, mezzo mix, Royal Bliss, Lift, Vio SCHORLE, Coca-Cola Signature Mixers, NORDIC MIST, smartwater, Chaudfontaine, AQUARIUS, VILAS del Turbon, BONAQUA, Apollinaris, Krystal, Honest, Costa Coffee, Fuzetea, CHAQWA, NESTEA, Capri-Sun, Oasis, Minute Maid, MER, and Tropico brands. In addition, it engages in the bottling and other operations. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola European Partners plc and changed its name to Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC in May 2021. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

About Jones Soda

(Get Free Report)

Jones Soda Co., together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name. It also offers co-brand and private label products; fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime; food products; and other products comprising teas, lemonade, vitamin enhanced waters, hydration beverages, and naturally flavored sparkling waters. The company sells and distributes its products through a network of independent distributors, and directly to national and regional retail accounts, as well as in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, restaurants, delicatessens, sandwich shops, and burger restaurants; sells various products online, including soda with customized labels, wearables, candy, and other items; and licenses its trademarks for use on products sold by other manufacturers. Jones Soda Co. was founded in 1986 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.