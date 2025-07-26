Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $252,000 in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 232.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ESLT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Elbit Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $452.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $428.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.79. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $177.85 and a 52 week high of $476.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

