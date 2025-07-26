Prossimo Advisors LLC Sells 210 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Prossimo Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock opened at $137.36 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

