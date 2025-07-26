Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys 147,696 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,696 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $32,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.77.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

