RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Acquired by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,075,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 549,042 shares during the quarter. RLI accounts for about 2.8% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $86,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RLI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RLI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,577,000 after buying an additional 41,884 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 2,394,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,272 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,331,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,475,000 after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,907,000 after purchasing an additional 116,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RLI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI opened at $67.78 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $91.14. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average of $74.70.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. RLI had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s payout ratio is 18.34%.

Insider Activity

In other RLI news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,817.50. This represents a 3.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

