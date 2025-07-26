Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Purchased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,687 shares during the period. Cellebrite DI comprises approximately 1.7% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.46% of Cellebrite DI worth $21,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Bosun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 47,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLBT opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.28. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $107.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

