Hotel Stocks To Follow Today – July 23rd

Hilton Worldwide, Booking, and Carnival are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in owning, managing or franchising hotels and resorts. Their performance is driven by industry?specific factors such as room occupancy rates, average daily room rates and broader travel and tourism trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $6.95 on Wednesday, reaching $266.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,266. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $279.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.93.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $33.15 on Wednesday, reaching $5,742.38. 71,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,971. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,501.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,022.36. The firm has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,829,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,019,350. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Carnival has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $30.89.

