Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Buys New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 102,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $137.52 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.76.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

