Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 9.7% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $39,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $566.37 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $567.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $539.14 and a 200-day moving average of $508.84.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

