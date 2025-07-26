Best Virtual Reality Stocks To Research – July 23rd

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, and Best Buy are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that develop, manufacture or support VR hardware, software and related services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of immersive technologies in gaming, enterprise applications and digital experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META stock traded up $8.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $713.69. 5,293,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,269,767. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $747.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $686.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $638.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of NYSE U traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. 9,614,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,999,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. Unity Software has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,158. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average is $74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $103.71.

