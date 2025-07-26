Sather Financial Group Inc Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,720 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,544 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 2.1% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $32,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after buying an additional 3,452,075 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $526,889,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,736,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,151,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Wall Street Zen downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.55.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $233.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.01 and its 200 day moving average is $186.75. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $235.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

