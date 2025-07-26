28,676 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Bought by Burren Capital Advisors Ltd

Burren Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Juniper Networks makes up 3.7% of Burren Capital Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.0% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 56,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 52.8% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 181,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

