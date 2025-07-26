Sather Financial Group Inc Invests $922,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 171,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,174,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 177,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,194,000 after buying an additional 46,664 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $670,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA opened at $334.26 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.81 and a 200-day moving average of $345.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Stephens raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays set a $416.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 price target (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

