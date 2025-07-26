Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135,152 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEG opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

