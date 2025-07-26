Burren Capital Advisors Ltd Takes $2.04 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Burren Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,453 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. ANSYS comprises approximately 7.3% of Burren Capital Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 62.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $6,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $374.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $352.09 and a 200-day moving average of $336.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.06 and a 52-week high of $395.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 target price on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Baird R W downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANSS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.