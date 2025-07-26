Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $73.11 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,177,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 6.1% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $73,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4851 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

