Financial Review: eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) versus Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares eToro Group and Willis Towers Watson Public”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eToro Group $12.54 billion 0.43 $192.38 million N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public $9.93 billion 3.13 -$98.00 million ($0.50) -626.22

Profitability

eToro Group has higher revenue and earnings than Willis Towers Watson Public.

This table compares eToro Group and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eToro Group N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public -0.54% 20.53% 6.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for eToro Group and Willis Towers Watson Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eToro Group 0 7 9 0 2.56 Willis Towers Watson Public 1 0 7 1 2.89

eToro Group presently has a consensus target price of $75.63, indicating a potential upside of 16.20%. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus target price of $367.11, indicating a potential upside of 17.25%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than eToro Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats eToro Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eToro Group

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many. eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. We set out to change the retail investing experience by pioneering social investing. We have built a collaborative investment community designed to provide users with the educational resources and tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. Users can view other investors’ portfolios and statistics, and interact with them to exchange ideas and discuss strategies. Our platform aims to combine the best elements of a social network with the ability to seamlessly trade and invest, all within a regulated, digital investment platform purpose-built for financial discourse and community. We believe that we provide what retail investors care about most: simple access to the assets they want to invest in, an intuitive and user-friendly mobile interface; and a trusted and transparent source for financial education, including the ability to draw on the knowledge and insights of other investors. On our platform, users can: . trade equities, commodities, currencies and cryptoassets, traded as the underlying asset or a derivative, depending on the asset class and on the user’s location; . learn, via our eToro Academy, which contains curated content to help investors, old and new, to learn and practice investing; . trade directly, invest in a Smart Portfolio, or replicate the investment strategy of another investor via our patented CopyTrader product; . utilize eToro Money, our complimentary money management offering, to make deposits, withdrawals and to trade local stocks in local currencies; . engage in our social offering, by consuming and creating content within a global community of passionate investors; . access valuable investment tools, including sophisticated charting and analysis and extended-hours trading; and . earn, through our Popular Investor program by engaging the community and growing the value of the users’ assets copying them (“Assets Under Copy”). As a company with a vision to disrupt the status quo, a passion for finance and technology is in our DNA. We have a strong track record of identifying and adopting key trends, and bringing the financial utility of these innovations to the benefit of our business and our users. We aim to continue to leverage new technologies to improve the eToro experience and further our mission. As of December 31, 2024, we had approximately 3.5 million Funded Accounts across our global footprint of 75 countries. Our success in attracting and retaining users and Funded Accounts stems from our flywheel powered by our breadth of products and services, our educational content, and our collaborative platform. New and experienced investors come to eToro to benefit from our global, multi-asset offering. Newer investors can access educational resources that empower them to invest, or they can copy the portfolios of other users to leverage the experience of others. More experienced investors benefit from our breadth of offering and our robust set of tools and analytics to support their trading needs. A number of our users become Popular Investors, engaging with the broader eToro investor community and monetizing the dollar value of users’ assets copying their portfolio. Together, new and experienced investors alike feed each other’s experience within a platform built on collaboration, transparency and trust. Over time, we expect to continue to grow our business by attracting and converting more of our users into Funded Accounts, deepening their engagement with our platform and community. For the years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, our Net Contribution was $787 million and $557 million, respectively, an increase of $230 million, or 41%. Total Commission was $931 million and $639 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, an increase of $292 million, or 46%. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. We are determined to lead the democratization of investing and are committed to breaking down the traditional barriers, promoting financial education and supporting the continued increase in retail investor participation in capital markets through our community-driven social investing platform. Our principal executive office is in Bnei Brak, Israel.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues; and risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, affinity, risk and analytics, aerospace, construction, global markets direct & facultative, financial, executive and professional risks, financial solutions, crisis management, surety, marine, and natural resources. In addition, the company offers integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services; and software and technology, risk and capital management, products and product pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, M&A, outsourcing, and business management services. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

