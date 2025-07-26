Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC) and Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Head to Head Analysis

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) and Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Select Medical and Leap Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Medical 2.81% 11.04% 3.25% Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Select Medical and Leap Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Medical 0 1 4 0 2.80 Leap Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Select Medical presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.79%. Given Select Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Select Medical is more favorable than Leap Technology.

This table compares Select Medical and Leap Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Medical $5.19 billion 0.35 $214.04 million $1.34 10.61 Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Select Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Leap Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Select Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Select Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Leap Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Select Medical beats Leap Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma. The Rehabilitation Hospital segment offers therapy and rehabilitation treatments, including rehabilitative services for brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes, amputations, neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, pediatric congenital or acquired disabilities, and cancer. The Outpatient Rehabilitation segment operates rehabilitation clinics that provide physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation programs and services; and specialized programs, such as functional programs for work related injuries, hand therapy, post-concussion rehabilitation, pediatric and cancer rehabilitation, and athletic training services. The Concentra segment operates and provides occupational health centers, telemedicine platforms, onsite clinics, and contract services at employer worksites that deliver occupational health services, consumer health, physical therapy, and preventive care. Select Medical Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Leap Technology

Le@P Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company plans to pursue acquisition, joint venture, and investment opportunities primarily in the areas of health care technology, and products and services, as well as life sciences. Previously, it was involved in leasing a real property. Le@P Technology, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

