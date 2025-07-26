Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $104.22 Million Stock Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,800,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,117 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital comprises approximately 3.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $104,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average is $62.27.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.02). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCTR. Bank of America decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

