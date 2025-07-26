Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Reduces Holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48,578 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 0.9% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $63,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6,335.5% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.43.

ACN stock opened at $283.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $273.19 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,650. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

