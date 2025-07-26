Heartland Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,704,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 197.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 248,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 164,792 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 503.5% during the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 78,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 65,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 7th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

AVXL opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

