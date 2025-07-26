Nvwm LLC Invests $308,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,026,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,689 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,228,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,722,000 after buying an additional 435,243 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,925,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,067,000 after buying an additional 6,342,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,784,000 after buying an additional 5,010,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,807,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,427,000 after buying an additional 3,804,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.