Nvwm LLC Sells 10,090 Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nvwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,090 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 587.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 312,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 267,147 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 482.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,655,000 after purchasing an additional 806,504 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 385.2% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 137,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 109,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 275,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after buying an additional 210,036 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,001,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,065. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,737,894 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $59.33 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.