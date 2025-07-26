International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,150 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in International General Insurance by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,636,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,355,000 after acquiring an additional 242,104 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 226,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 16.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 30,708 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 3.2% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 195,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIC opened at $24.00 on Friday. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.24.

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). International General Insurance had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

