Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 2.3%

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $332.19 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $335.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.73.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,600. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $306,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 105,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,319,618.65. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,795 shares of company stock worth $6,065,087. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.57.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

