Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 26,245 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,245 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after purchasing an additional 229,746 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $6,507,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 641.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 152,191 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after purchasing an additional 138,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 122,402 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $111.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $27,213.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,069.75. This represents a 16.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

