Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,900 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6,862.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 79.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLYM. Barclays decreased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Wedbush raised Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:PLYM opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $24.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $699.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 71.08%. The business had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

