Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,330,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,117,000 after buying an additional 2,754,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,788,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,176,000 after buying an additional 1,549,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,562,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,316,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,657,000 after buying an additional 1,081,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 42.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,864,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,796,000 after buying an additional 849,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $31.00 on Friday. Sealed Air Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.27.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

