Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 51,513 Shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,513 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $9,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 10,767.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 392,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 388,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Wall Street Zen cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hexcel from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.22.

Shares of HXL opened at $61.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.59. Hexcel Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $489.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 62.96%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

