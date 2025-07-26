Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,460 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.73% of Centrus Energy worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,474,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 8,075.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 380.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 21.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

LEU stock opened at $241.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.66. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $250.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Northland Capmk upgraded Centrus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded Centrus Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $217,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $359,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

