Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,297 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CarMax worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CarMax by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $1,753,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $60.73 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.96 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average is $72.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CarMax

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.