Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $8.29 Million Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of AudioCodes worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUDC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in AudioCodes by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 190,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,611 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AudioCodes by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $310.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.89. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $12.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

