Contrasting Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Teradata shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Teradata shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Teradata and Super Micro Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 1 6 3 0 2.20 Super Micro Computer 2 7 7 1 2.41

Volatility & Risk

Teradata presently has a consensus target price of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.67%. Super Micro Computer has a consensus target price of $42.89, indicating a potential downside of 21.25%. Given Teradata’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Teradata is more favorable than Super Micro Computer.

Teradata has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Micro Computer has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Teradata and Super Micro Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 8.10% 129.98% 9.47% Super Micro Computer 5.61% 20.41% 11.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teradata and Super Micro Computer”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.70 billion 1.24 $114.00 million $1.42 15.52 Super Micro Computer $14.94 billion 2.18 $1.15 billion $1.90 28.67

Super Micro Computer has higher revenue and earnings than Teradata. Teradata is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super Micro Computer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Super Micro Computer beats Teradata on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. The company offers support and maintenance services. It serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software. The company provides application-optimized server solutions, rackmount and blade servers, storage, and subsystems and accessories; and server software management solutions, such as Server Management Suite, including Supermicro Server Manager, Supermicro Power Management software, Supermicro Update Manager, SuperCloud Composer, and SuperDoctor 5. In addition, it offers server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, chassis, power supplies, and other accessories. Further, the company provides server and storage system integration, configuration, and software upgrade and update services; and technical documentation services, as well as identifies service requirements, creates and executes project plans, and conducts verification testing and technical documentation, and training services. Additionally, it offers help desk and on-site product support services for its server and storage systems; and customer support services, including ongoing maintenance and technical support for its products. The company provides its products to enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G and edge computing markets. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales force, distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

