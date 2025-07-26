O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Boosted by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 5.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $38,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $97.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.74 and a fifty-two week high of $100.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.22.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $275,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,216. This trade represents a 39.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

