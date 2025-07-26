Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 59 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $375.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.59 and a 200 day moving average of $373.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

