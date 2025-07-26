DE Burlo Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,785 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up approximately 2.3% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $15,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.7%

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 136.10%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.