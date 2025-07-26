Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total value of $549,372.74. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,844.40. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $568.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $432.11 and a 12 month high of $594.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $565.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.91.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

