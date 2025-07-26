DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 126,000 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,000 shares during the period. ON comprises about 1.3% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. On Holding AG has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $64.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ON from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on ON in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

About ON



On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

