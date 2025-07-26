Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,983,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,914 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 6.0% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Shopify worth $475,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Shopify from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shopify from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Shopify from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.16.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $124.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.92. The firm has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

