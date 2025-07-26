The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Position Reduced by Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 2.4% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,542,000 after acquiring an additional 241,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 105,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,891.24. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $249,574.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,727.83. This represents a 15.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,313 shares of company stock worth $10,264,091 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6%

SCHW stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average of $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $98.28.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

