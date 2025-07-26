Objective Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Objective Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 57.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,698 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,641 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,718,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,593 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,501.0% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,241,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,958 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,166,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,364,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $47.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

